Jose Mourinho wants Fellaini at Spurs

Kolkata, December 11: Marouane Fellaini could make a sensational comeback to the Premier League if reports in England are to be believed.
Jose Mourinho shares a strong connection with the Belgian midfielder from his time at Manchester United and is believed to be keen on bringing the former Everton star to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The news would come as a major surprise to most Premier League followers, but given Mourinho's strong connectuons with the players he likes, the move can certainly materialise.
Mourinho has not only been linked with Fellaini, but there are also rumours claiming that he could bring Nemanja Matic, another favourite of him, at the north London club. Mourinho's transfer policy at United came under scrutiny and it seems that he is following the same path at Spurs as well.
Fellaini is already 32 and is not the type of player who will go along with the Spurs side. Spurs are blessed with some excellent players blessed with bilstering pace and technique.
Under Pochettino, Spurs mostly played an attractive brand of football based on possession and quick movements and if Mourinho does want Fellaini, it would mean a change in approach, which could take Spurs in the wrong direction.
Fellaini certainly comes with a lot of Premier League experience. He is strong and powerful and is blessed with an unparalleled aerial prowess. However, he is more effective when playing as a secondary forward rather than a midfielder as he can get into goal-scoring positions and outmuscles the opponent defenders more often than not.
Fellaini can certainly have a solid impact at Spurs if he is wanted as a player who would serve the purpose of a super-sub, but if Mourinho wants him to be a part of his first-team plans, then it would be a step in the wrong direction. Just six months back, they signed players like Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso and now signing someone like Fellaini for the first-team makes no sense.
Fellaini does not have a lot of his career left at the top level and it would be good if Spurs do not enter negotiations with the Belgian. Rather, they should look for a midfielder who is much younger and can be a star at the club in the long run as central midfield is a position they evidently are short of options.