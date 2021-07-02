Juan Mata staying at Manchester United after signing one-year deal

Manchester, July 2: Juan Mata has agreed a new one-year contract with Manchester United after his previous deal at Old Trafford expired.
Mata, who joined United from Chelsea in January 2014, had just become a free agent, although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed talks were planned at the end of the 2020-21 season.
A fresh agreement will keep the 33-year-old at Old Trafford for another 12 months.
Mata has scored 51 goals and supplied 41 assists for United in 273 matches in all competitions.
The former Spain international was restricted to only 18 appearances, 10 starts and 860 minutes last term, although he was absent from United's matchday squad for seven and a half weeks following the death of his mother in March.
Mata returned for the run-in and scored United's winner on the final day of the Premier League campaign at Wolves.
The midfielder created 2.2 chances per 90 minutes for the Red Devils last season, trailing only Bruno Fernandes (2.69) and Luke Shaw (2.23) among players to feature five times or more for United.
United's statement on Friday described Mata as "a magician on the pitch and a gentleman off it" and "one of the most popular players in recent United history".
The club have already announced a deal in principle to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, while a move for Real Madrid's Raphael Varane is also mooted.