Lopetegui is ready for Real Madrid job – Del Bosque

Spain coach Julen Lopetegui
Spain coach Julen Lopetegui

Madrid, June 13: Julen Lopetegui is ready for the Real Madrid job and his move will not impact his work with Spain at the World Cup, according to Vicente del Bosque.

Lopetegui was named as Zinedine Zidane's successor at the European champions in a surprise announcement on Tuesday (June 12).

The 51-year-old signed a three-year deal at Madrid and will take over after the World Cup.

Del Bosque, the former Madrid and Spain boss, feels ex-Porto coach Lopetegui is ready for the challenge of leading the LaLiga giants.

"I am convinced that Lopetegui will do the same role, it will not affect him," he told Onda Cero.

He added: "I always lean towards the Spanish coaches. I think Lopetegui is ready to train Real Madrid."

Lopetegui will lead a Spain side considered among the World Cup favourites in Russia, where they face Portugal, Morocco and Iran in Group B.

Source: OPTA

Pakistan won by 48 runs
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 7:00 [IST]
