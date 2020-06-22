Football
Klopp hopeful over Milner and Matip injuries

By Dejan Kalinic
London, June 22: Jurgen Klopp is hopeful the injuries suffered by James Milner and Joel Matip in Liverpool's stalemate with Everton are not serious.

In their first game back from the coronavirus-enforced break, Liverpool were held to a 0-0 draw in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Sunday.

They are 23 points clear of Manchester City, who have a game in hand, atop the table, as they close in on a first league title since 1990.

However, Klopp has worries over Milner (hamstring) and Matip (toe) ahead of Wednesday's home clash against Crystal Palace.

"'Millie' felt a hamstring a little bit, but we had this in the past. 'Millie' is not often injured and hopefully it is not serious," the Liverpool manager told a news conference.

"He is smart enough to show up in the moment when he feels it, so hopefully it was the right moment. Maybe not Wednesday [against Palace], but after that I would hope for.

"Joel was unlucky and we had to make a quick decision. It was a situation with Richarlison and he bent or stretched his big toe.

"I don't think a lot of people have had that. It is really painful, but hopefully it settles, the pain settles and then we will see. I hope nothing serious has happened, but I don't know yet."

Story first published: Monday, June 22, 2020, 3:40 [IST]
