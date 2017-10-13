Jurgen Klopp on the verge of getting sacked at Liverpool?

London, October 13: Liverpool host Manchester United on Saturday hoping to deal Jose Mourinho his first defeat of the season.
The Reds have won just one of their previous four Premier League matches, and though there have been no serious calls for Jurgen Klopp to lose his job, the pressure is certainly increasing on the German coach.
Spectators are starting to complain Klopp's side are remarkably similar to Brendan Rodgers', and something could happen this weekend which might have Klopp fearing for his job, reports talksports.com.
Rodgers was sacked by Liverpool following a 1-1 draw at Merseyside rivals Everton, which left the Anfield club in 10th place after eight games of the 2015-16 Premier League campaign. They had won 12 points.
That total was considered far too low by the Anfield board, and the now-Celtic boss' position became untenable leading to his departure.
Man United's visit to Merseyside is Liverpool's eighth game of the current season, and the Reds are on 12 points heading into the match.
A defeat for Liverpool - which wouldn't necessarily be a surprise given the respective form of both teams - would see them on 12 points after eight matches.
If Rodgers was sacked for that total, surely the pressure has to increase on Klopp's position?
It is easy to understand why Klopp has the backing of both Liverpool's board and fans, seeing as he is a likeable character who makes his teams play entertaining football.
However, results speak for themselves, and failing to improve on Rodgers' work at Anfield will start to count against the German before too long.