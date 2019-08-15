Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Klopp admits Oxlade-Chamberlain mistake, praises 'pretty vital' Firmino

By Opta
Roberto Firmino replaced Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at half-time
Roberto Firmino replaced Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at half-time

Istanbul, August 15: Jurgen Klopp praised Roberto Firmino's unique qualities as he admitted starting Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the UEFA Super Cup win over Chelsea was a mistake.

Oxlade-Chamberlain started on the left of a front three in Istanbul, but was replaced by Brazil international Firmino at half-time on Wednesday (August 14).

The former Arsenal midfielder only made his return from a serious knee injury in April and is still working his way back after an impressive start to life at Liverpool, who claimed a 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory following a 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

Klopp admitted his decision to start Oxlade-Chamberlain was an error, however backed the 32-time England international to find his best form once more.

"I didn't say a lot to Ox, I don't think it was necessary. For Ox it was very important to have these minutes, it's a position he can play," he told a news conference.

"He can play much better than he did but that's how it is and after a long injury you have to find back the rhythm. In training it's already there and now in the game he had good moments but of course not enough for his quality.

"It was not about that, I knew it was a very, very intense game so it was clear that we have to make that decision because we didn't want to push him through, we want to give him the opportunity to perform, to shine if you want.

"In that position and the circumstances it was obviously not as possible as we would have wished, but that's then my mistake and not his mistake because I made the decision."

Firmino had a huge impact after being introduced, setting up Sadio Mane's equaliser and the attacker's extra-time goal, which was cancelled out by a Jorginho penalty.

Klopp hailed the Brazil forward and while he insisted there was depth in the central attacking position, the German admitted Firmino played the role like no-one else.

"Bobby Firmino is pretty vital, but Sadio Mane can play that position as well. Divock Origi played in that position really well," he said.

"They are all different, they all have different strengths, but I think for tonight when the opponent kind of learns from the game and gets used to what you do, then it's important that you can make a change and it was a big change because Bobby is different to all other players in the world, probably, in that position and it helped us a lot.

"For him, it was really, really intense. It was not the plan that he plays around 80 minutes, now he had to play it. You saw it was hard for him, he had pretty much no pre-season and played after one week. That was the problem for us a little bit, it's our third competitive game where we had to throw in everything to be on top of it after the pre-season we had.

"We know that we have to improve a lot of things, but a lot of things were good … we can play and we will play better football but for tonight it was only about winning and we did that. We found again a way to win the game – and that's big, really big, it feels incredibly big and I'm really happy about that."

More ALEX OXLADE CHAMBERLAIN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
NZL 249/10 (83.2) vs SRL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, August 15, 2019, 7:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 15, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue