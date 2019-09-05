Jurgen Klopp’s transfers as Liverpool manager

Bengaluru, Sept. 5: Jurgen Klopp took over the reigns at Liverpool in October 2015 - replacing Brendan Rodgers after 8 games of that season's Premier League campaign. And since then a lot has changed at Anfield.
The German coach has been very careful in signing players, not wanting to spend big money on a purchase unless he is totally content with how they will fit in his system. Not all of them have worked out but certainly over the years through measured rebuilding, he has driven them to the pinnacle where they were once. The Liverpool manager has shown throughout his career that he has an eye for picking out top European talent for relatively cheap prices however he broke his record in 2018 twice in landing Van Dijk and Alisson for world-record fees, which turned out to be one of the best deals in Liverpool history.
Klopp resisted the temptation of signing a player in his first transfer window - January 2016 but in the next Summer, the German showed his ruthlessness in discarding deadwood from the squad. He sold and let go almost six players from the first team list, most of them which were bought by former boss Rodgers.
His first signing as Liverpool manager was Marko Grujic however since then he has mostly fared on loan. His three big signings that summer were Mane, Matip and Wijnaldum who now have become an integral part of the first-team squad. Karius was also brought on for just a penny, £4m but his move did not work out till now.
His next window at Anfield, although was relatively calm, with the former Dortmund boss only selling two first-team players but his mission to rebuild the team, was still on.
Another two most important signings in Liverpool history was also completed that year with a relatively modest price, £34m for Mohammed Salah and just £8m for Pl's best left-back now Andy Robertson. Although questions were asked that window too when Liverpool picked out £35m for Chamberlain however soon the performance of the former two names overshadowed the deal.
2018, however, became one of the costliest years for Liverpool in terms of spending but definitely a successful one once again. After several attempts to sign Southampton defender Van Dijk, Klopp finally managed to land him in January 2018 for £75m, then a World record fee but at the expense of Coutinho who also moved to Barcelona.The German coach again used the remaining money in next Summer in landing Alisson for a club-record fee alongside midfielder Naby Keita, Fabinho and Shaquiri who has had key roles in club's upturn till now.
All the 2018 signings have been impactful since their arrival. Because of their leading performance last season Liverpool managed to claim their 6th European trophy while just narrowly missing out on PL title. Most of Klopp's signings have been a hit or relatively good.
His only big disappointment has been Karius, who could have cost them a Champions League trophy after his two howlers against Real Madrid in 2018.In total, including some of the signing for reserves and academy, Klopp has signed a total 31 names so far while letting go 47 names, with a net spending of just a mere £67,250,000 in eight transfer windows.