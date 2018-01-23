Jurgen Klopp sorry for fan confrontation

Swansea, January 23: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp apologised for an altercation with a Swansea City fan during his team's 1-0 loss.
Klopp's team saw their 14-game unbeaten Premier League run come to an end with the shock defeat at the Liberty Stadium on Monday (January 22).
Reds win over City feels like six months ago
The German said he had reacted to a fan goading him during the clash, which was settled by a 40th-minute goal from Alfie Mawson.
"He was shouting at me all the time," Klopp said.
"Sorry, I reacted one time, I remind myself I am a human being and not a professional manager who takes that all the time and they can say whatever they want.
"At one point, I said 'please'. I had not a recorder like you so nobody taped it, nobody could hear what he said. That's fine. That's how it is. I have no problem with that.
"I just had one moment where I thought 'now, that's enough'. I'm not sure if we were already 1-0 down, I think we were, but it had nothing to do with it, but only enough."
#LFC's 18-game unbeaten run comes to an end at the Liberty. #swaliv pic.twitter.com/XdNSEsLFdf— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 22, 2018
Liverpool were left in fourth in the table, three points behind third-placed Chelsea.
Klopp said his response to the fan was nothing bad, but admitted he should not have reacted.
"I'm sure I'm not the first manager. I think he’s a season-ticket holder," he said.
"It's my fault as well; I shouldn’t have reacted. But I didn't say anything bad, only that I showed I wasn't too happy by what he was saying all the time."
Source: OPTA