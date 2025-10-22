Football Juventus Approaches Every Match As A Final Before Facing Real Madrid In Champions League Igor Tudor states that Juventus prepares for every match like a final as they face Real Madrid in the Champions League. The team seeks to improve after a winless streak. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 2:43 [IST]

Juventus are gearing up for a crucial Champions League clash against Real Madrid in Spain. The Italian side has not won in their last six matches, drawing five and losing one, including a 2-0 loss to Como in Serie A. Juventus have also drawn both of their Champions League games this season against Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal.

The team has struggled away from home in the Champions League, securing only one victory in their last 11 away fixtures. This win was a 3-2 triumph over RB Leipzig in October 2024. Igor Tudor, the coach, remains optimistic about the upcoming match. "I expect a big reaction. To come here, the motivation just happens; it's an isolated game, and I'm confident tomorrow we'll play a good game," Tudor stated at a press conference.

Real Madrid are currently leading LaLiga and have been impressive in Europe, scoring 18 goals and winning their last five group stage matches. They have also won 12 of their previous 13 home games at this stage, with only one defeat to AC Milan in November 2024. Tudor acknowledges the challenge ahead but remains focused on his team's performance.

Tudor emphasised the importance of discipline and preparation for each match as if it were a final. "We have to approach it the right way, playing a disciplined game, trying to concede as little as possible," he said. His primary aim is to ensure that all players are in optimal conditions to showcase their skills.

Despite the challenges, Tudor remains focused on helping his team perform at their best. "I don't read the newspaper, whether I win or lose. I don't lose energy," he explained. His focus is solely on what he can do better for the team and how to assist them effectively.

The upcoming match promises excitement as two top teams face off. Tudor believes it will be a fantastic encounter between great champions. Both teams are eager to secure victory and advance further in the competition.