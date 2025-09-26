Football Juventus Confident Ahead Of Atalanta Clash In Serie A Showdown Ahead of their Serie A clash against Atalanta, Juventus coach Igor Tudor is confident in his team's fitness. Key players like Dusan Vlahovic will be crucial as both teams aim for victory. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 26, 2025, 22:06 [IST]

Juventus manager Igor Tudor is optimistic about his team's form as they gear up to face Atalanta in Serie A. Despite a hectic start, Juventus have secured 10 points from four league matches and drew 4-4 with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. Their recent 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona ended their perfect league run, but Tudor remains confident about the squad's fitness.

We had two days of rest to recharge. Now we have three matches in a row before the international break and we've worked well," said Tudor. "I'm not worried, I'm confident, and I believe the team is in good shape. Playing one match per week or three is a different kind of football; it needs to be repeated, and so a coach must be even better at making choices. It's difficult because sometimes you don't want to give up on certain players. But we paid for this, and we must make as few mistakes as possible. Certain players can play 50 games without problems; it depends on their characteristics.

Atalanta started their season with two draws but rebounded with strong wins over Lecce and Torino, each by three goals. Coach Ivan Juric acknowledges the challenge posed by Juventus, especially Kenan Yildiz. "We have to be humble," Juric stated. "We're facing a team that has a lot of technical solutions."

Juric added that Atalanta must focus on their own game while being cautious of Juventus' attacking threats like Francisco Conceicao and Edon Zhegrova. "He's [Yildiz] always made the difference," Juric noted. "For me, he's a complete player and we will have to do our best to try and contain him."

Dusan Vlahovic has been pivotal for Juventus this season, contributing significantly when coming off the bench. In contrast, Nikola Krstovic of Atalanta has been involved in five goals this season but has yet to score against Juventus in Serie A.

Vlahovic has scored five times against Atalanta in the league, averaging a goal every 88 minutes—his best record against any current Serie A team. Meanwhile, Krstovic shares the top spot for goal involvements this season with Nico Paz but struggles against Juventus.

Match Prediction

Juventus are aiming for their seventh consecutive home win at Allianz Stadium in Serie A since March 2021 under Andrea Pirlo's management. They have won 10 out of their last 11 home matches in Serie A, only losing once to Atalanta.

No team boasts a higher home win percentage in Europe's top five leagues this year than Juventus at 91%, tied with Monaco among teams with at least two games played. However, Atalanta remain unbeaten in their last seven league visits to Allianz Stadium.

Historical Context

Atalanta could achieve back-to-back away victories over Juventus for only the second time since Emiliano Mondonico's tenure between January and October 1989. They have avoided defeat in 10 of their last 11 encounters with Juventus.

Their sole loss during this period was a 2-0 defeat in Bergamo in May 2023. Previously, Atalanta had gone winless against Juventus for 30 consecutive matches (six draws and 24 losses).

Win Probability

According to Opta statistics, Juventus have a win probability of 50.4%, while Atalanta stand at 24.6%. The likelihood of a draw is estimated at 25%. This suggests that while Juventus are favourites, Atalanta cannot be underestimated given their recent form.

The upcoming clash between these two Italian giants promises excitement as both teams aim to maintain momentum in Serie A amidst challenging fixtures ahead.