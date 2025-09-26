Juventus Confident Ahead Of Atalanta Clash In Serie A Showdown

Juventus manager Igor Tudor is optimistic about his team's form as they gear up to face Atalanta in Serie A. Despite a hectic start, Juventus have secured 10 points from four league matches and drew 4-4 with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. Their recent 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona ended their perfect league run, but Tudor remains confident about the squad's fitness.
We had two days of rest to recharge. Now we have three matches in a row before the international break and we've worked well," said Tudor. "I'm not worried, I'm confident, and I believe the team is in good shape. Playing one match per week or three is a different kind of football; it needs to be repeated, and so a coach must be even better at making choices. It's difficult because sometimes you don't want to give up on certain players. But we paid for this, and we must make as few mistakes as possible. Certain players can play 50 games without problems; it depends on their characteristics.
Juric added that Atalanta must focus on their own game while being cautious of Juventus' attacking threats like Francisco Conceicao and Edon Zhegrova. "He's [Yildiz] always made the difference," Juric noted. "For me, he's a complete player and we will have to do our best to try and contain him."
Vlahovic has scored five times against Atalanta in the league, averaging a goal every 88 minutes—his best record against any current Serie A team. Meanwhile, Krstovic shares the top spot for goal involvements this season with Nico Paz but struggles against Juventus.
No team boasts a higher home win percentage in Europe's top five leagues this year than Juventus at 91%, tied with Monaco among teams with at least two games played. However, Atalanta remain unbeaten in their last seven league visits to Allianz Stadium.
Their sole loss during this period was a 2-0 defeat in Bergamo in May 2023. Previously, Atalanta had gone winless against Juventus for 30 consecutive matches (six draws and 24 losses).