Football Juventus Stages Extraordinary Comeback To Draw 4-4 With Borussia Dortmund In Champions League Match In a dramatic Champions League clash, Juventus came from behind to secure a 4-4 draw against Borussia Dortmund. Key performances from Dusan Vlahovic and Lloyd Kelly highlighted the match's intensity. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 3:07 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Juventus staged a remarkable comeback to secure a 4-4 draw against Borussia Dortmund in a thrilling Champions League match at Allianz Stadium. Lloyd Kelly emerged as an unexpected hero, while Dusan Vlahovic made a significant impact from the bench. All eight goals were scored in the second half, with Juventus netting twice during stoppage time to complete the dramatic turnaround.

The first half offered few opportunities, setting the stage for an intense second period. Maximilian Beier's shot hit the post shortly after halftime, igniting the action. Karim Adeyemi opened the scoring by finding the bottom-right corner in the 52nd minute. Serhou Guirassy missed a close-range chance for Dortmund, which allowed Kenan Yildiz to equalise with a stunning strike over Kobel.

Dortmund quickly regained their lead just 85 seconds later. Adeyemi assisted Felix Nmecha, who calmly finished past Michele Di Gregorio. Vlahovic then made his presence felt by scoring after Yildiz set him up in the 67th minute. However, parity was short-lived as Yan Couto advanced unchallenged and scored into the right corner.

Kobel saved another brilliant attempt from Yildiz, and Dortmund capitalised when Kelly was penalised for handball in Juve's box. Ramy Bensebaini took the penalty after a brief tussle with Guirassy and sent Di Gregorio the wrong way. Yet, more drama unfolded as Vlahovic doubled his tally with a poacher's finish from Pierre Kalulu's cross.

In stoppage time, Vlahovic delivered a delightful cross that found Kelly, who stayed onside to head home and secure an astonishing draw after a tense VAR check confirmed it.

Statistical Insights

Juventus had never lost their opening European Cup or Champions League game at home before this match. Igor Tudor's team managed to maintain that record with this comeback. Last season, Dortmund trailed for only 13.2% of their total match time in the Champions League; only Inter trailed less at 6.6%. Despite leading three times, Dortmund couldn't hold off Juventus' relentless pursuit.

Yildiz was instrumental with four shots and three chances created—more than any other player in both categories—while Vlahovic scored both his attempts and provided an assist for Kelly's crucial goal. Juventus registered 19 shots with an expected goals value of 1.95, feeling they deserved at least a point despite conceding late.

Juventus' resilience shone through as they fought back against Dortmund's dominance multiple times during this high-stakes encounter. The contributions of Yildiz and Vlahovic were pivotal in securing this memorable result for Juventus fans worldwide.