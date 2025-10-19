How can India qualify for Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals after defeat against England? All Scenarios Explained

Football Juventus' Manuel Locatelli Urges Team To Give More After Defeat To Como Following a disappointing 2-0 loss to Como, Manuel Locatelli emphasises the need for Juventus to improve their performance and focus on crucial details. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 22:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Juventus faced a challenging match against Como, resulting in a 2-0 defeat. The game began with Como scoring early from a corner, and Nico Paz later secured the win with a remarkable goal in the 79th minute. Juventus, who have not beaten Como in Serie A since 1952, struggled to create chances, managing only three shots on target from 15 attempts.

Manuel Locatelli expressed disappointment over the loss, stating, "We can't allow ourselves to lose these games, we slipped up on the details that make the difference and determine the result." Juventus' current form is concerning as they remain winless in their last six matches across all competitions.

The Bianconeri's recent performance has been underwhelming, with four league games without a victory. This streak includes three draws and one loss, marking their longest winless run since late 2024. Locatelli emphasised the need for improvement within the team.

He noted that they lost several key battles during the match and acknowledged that it was expected to be physically demanding. Locatelli highlighted the importance of playing with urgency and using wide areas effectively to make a difference.

Igor Tudor, Juventus' head coach, reflected on the match against Como. He described it as difficult due to Como's organisation and admitted that conceding from a set-piece was costly. Despite some promising moments in the first half, Tudor recognised that the second half became disjointed due to Como's style of play.

Tudor acknowledged that once Como scored their second goal, it effectively ended Juventus' hopes of mounting a comeback. The coach remains focused on addressing these issues as they prepare for upcoming matches.

The defeat against Como highlights Juventus' ongoing struggles this season. Both players and coaching staff recognise the need for improvement in various aspects of their game. As they look ahead to future fixtures, finding solutions will be crucial to reversing their fortunes.