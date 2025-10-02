Why did Ravichandran Ashwin Pull Out of ILT20 Auction midway after going Unsold in 1st Round?

Football Juventus Draws With Villarreal As Igor Tudor Critiques Team's Nervous Frenzy Igor Tudor laments Juventus' inability to maintain control during a 2-2 draw against Villarreal. The match marked their fourth consecutive draw, raising concerns about the team's performance. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 2, 2025, 14:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Juventus experienced a tense finish in their 2-2 Champions League draw against Villarreal, according to Igor Tudor. The team has struggled to secure wins, drawing four consecutive matches in Serie A and the Champions League since their victory over Inter. Juventus had previously managed a comeback against Borussia Dortmund but faltered late at Estadio de la Ceramica, conceding a last-minute equaliser.

Despite taking the lead through goals from Federico Gatti and Francisco Conceicao, Juventus allowed Renato Veiga to score in the 90th minute. Villarreal's 17 shots marked their highest in a Champions League match since 2011. Tudor expressed frustration over his team's inability to maintain control, stating, "I'm sorry, it's part of the game, but we're angry about the goal."

Juventus have conceded 11 goals in their last five matches across all competitions. This comes after they had achieved consecutive clean sheets. However, Tudor defended his centre-backs Gatti, Pierre Kalulu, and Lloyd Kelly, saying they performed well under pressure. He emphasised the need for better control of second balls during games.

Tudor acknowledged that Juventus faced difficulties despite their preparations. He noted that there was too much nervousness and mistakes with simple passes during the match. "There was too much of a frenzy and too many nerves," he remarked. The team will aim to learn from these experiences as they move forward.

Juventus are set to face Milan next in Serie A on Sunday. They currently sit fourth in the league table with 11 points from five matches. The team hopes to improve their performance and secure more consistent results as the season progresses.

The draw against Villarreal marks Juventus' first instance of drawing both opening matches in a Champions League season since 2013/14. Despite this setback, Tudor remains optimistic about his team's potential to improve and adapt as they continue their campaign across different competitions.