Juventus enter race for Tottenham star Christian Eriksen

Bengaluru, July 29: In-demand Tottenham star Christian Eriksen is wanted by Juventus for their midfield overhaul, according to reports in England and Italy.
With Maurizio Sarri installed as the new boss after his Chelsea exit, the Allianz Stadium is set to see a lot of changes as the Old Lady keeps on upgrading their squad.
Midfield duo of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot have already been brought in for the new season and their summer shopping might not be quite finished.
While Paul Pogba is believed to be the "number one" target, Italian outlets are reporting that Tottenham star Eriksen has been targetted as well.
The 27-year-old has just one year left on his current deal with the Premier League outfit, and is believed to fancy a "new challenge". Other names linked with the Old Lady are Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Real Madrid's Isco and Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo.
Spurs have reportedly offered Christian Eriksen a 'double-your-money' £200,000-per-week deal to stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The Dane revealed he is ready to "try something new" in the days after the Champions League final but a transfer has not materialised.
With Real Madrid distancing themselves from the playmaker, Spurs are willing to stump up the cash to try and convince him to stay.
Eriksen, who trained alone in Singapore this week, is understood to be on around just £80,000 per week at the moment with one year remaining on his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Earlier in the summer, Spurs offered exactly double that with a £160,000-a-week deal on the table. But now they have added another £40,000 in their latest appeal.
However, it is thought Eriksen's decision will not be motivated by money. With Real Madrid not looking interested in him, Juventus could be a good option for the former Ajax star as a new challenge and step up in his career.