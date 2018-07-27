Juventus eye loan move for Hernandez

Kolkata, July 27: After roping in one of Real Madrid’s best-known face, Juventus are now eyeing a move a lesser-known figure.
According to media reports, the Bianconeri are considering a loan move for Theo Hernandez.
While Cristiano Ronaldo came with a hefty price tag and a club record fee, Juve will not roll out that much for Hernandez.
Over the coming days, club officials will meet Hernandez and his agent, Manolo Garcia Quilon, to decide on his future.
Juventus and Real Sociedad are also in advanced talks at the moment, but a number of UEFA Champions League clubs are willing to sign the 20-year old.
Madrid signed the Spain-born Frenchman from Atletico Madrid last season, but Hernandez has been merely used as a cover for Marcelo.
Hernandez has struggled to meet the high expectations and does not see a future role at the club. Hence a loan move would be perfect for Hernandez at the moment. And Madrid are even ready for a loan move that involves an opportunity for a permanent sale with a repurchase option.
Madrid had previously been a similar situation when it came to the transfer of Alvaro Morata, including a buy-back clause in his contract at Juventus. The Galacticos then broke a verbal pact with Atletico Madrid that involved not signing players between the city rivals.
Although Juventus are showing interest, Hernandez could still choose to stay in La Liga with a loan move to Real Sociedad instead. Both clubs have a good relationship and following the transfer of Alvaro Odriozola, it has only become better. Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay, has a cordial relationship with Madrid counterpart Florentino Perez and can guarantee playing minutes for Hernandez next season, exactly what Real would expect.