Football Juventus Lacked Energy In Draw Against Hellas Verona, Igor Tudor Comments On Performance Igor Tudor stated that Juventus lacked energy during their 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona. Despite the setback, Juve remains undefeated in nine Serie A matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 1:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Juventus' unbeaten streak in Serie A continued despite a 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona, as Igor Tudor noted his team's lack of energy. Francisco Conceicao scored first for Juventus in the 19th minute. However, Gift Orban equalised from the penalty spot just before halftime after Joao Mario's handball. Despite the draw, Juventus moved ahead of Napoli in the standings, but Antonio Conte's side could reclaim the top spot by defeating Pisa.

Juventus has faced challenges with drawing matches this season. They have finished level six times away from home in 2025, matching Genoa and Venezia. Tudor attributes this to fatigue from their recent games, including a 4-3 win over Inter and a 4-4 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. "I noticed that the team was tired," Tudor said. "They lacked energy and weren't as fresh as they should have been."

Conceicao returned to scoring form, netting in Serie A for the first time since February. Despite acknowledging fatigue within the squad, Conceicao refused to use it as an excuse for not winning against Verona. "We are disappointed not to have won this match," he stated. "Clearly, there was a bit of general fatigue after the two very intense matches we played against Inter and Dortmund, but that must not be an excuse."

Hellas Verona prepared well for their clash with Juventus and executed their game plan effectively throughout the match. Tudor acknowledged their efforts by saying they covered ground well during the game. The focus now shifts to their upcoming match against Atalanta.

Gift Orban made history by becoming Verona's youngest foreign player to score against Juventus in Serie A at 23 years and 65 days old. He joins a list of young scorers that includes Zaccarelli, Galderisi, Maccacaro, and Orazi.

Despite recent challenges with draws and fatigue from back-to-back intense matches, Juventus remains focused on maintaining their position in Serie A. With upcoming fixtures on the horizon, they aim to regroup and continue their strong performance throughout the season.