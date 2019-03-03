Juventus lead chase for in-demand Benfica star Felix

Bengaluru, March 3: Premier League trio Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Benfica wonderkid Joao Felix.
It is understood that Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici met with the Portuguese club's president Luis Filipe Vieira and super-agent Jorge Mendes.
According to reports from Sky Italia, the representatives met and although Juventus reiterated their interest in the Portuguese teenager, no official offers were made.
But the very suggestion that they have had a meeting will cause alarm bells to ring at the Emirates, Anfield and Old Trafford.
Both Arsenal and United are thought to be keen on Felix, 19, who has shone in the Primeira Liga while Liverpool even made a failed bid in January as per reports.
The wonderkid has eight goals and five assists in his 15 appearances this term, so it is no surprise to see some of Europe's top clubs are interested in him.
Manchester United are reportedly lining up a summer swoop for the Portugal Under-21 international while AC Milan are another side monitoring Felix's situation at Benfica.
Director of football Rui Costa and the youngster have a strong relationship but the San Siro club are thought to be put off by the idea of a bidding war.
But with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid and Liverpool, who had a £60million bid rejected, also likely to be in the race, it is no wonder Benfica convinced Felix to sign a new deal in the autumn.
He is contracted to the club until 2023, however reports suggest he has a £105m release clause.
But it appears that Juventus are in pole position to make a move to sign the playmaker.
Felix himself has given Juventus the upper hand when he spoke to Tuttosport.
He said: "I have two big dreams: I'd like to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo because he's simply the best. He's an idol, a world icon, an example for everyone.
"All the best Portuguese players have gone to play in the most important foreign leagues, and of course I'd like to do that too."