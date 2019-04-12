Juventus look to pay the release clause for Bayer Leverkusen youngster Julian Brandt

Bengaluru, April 12: Juventus are looking to trigger the buy out clause of Bayer Leverkusen sensation Julian Brandt in the Summer, according to reports.
The German international is a pacy winger who can play anywhere in the attacking zone has already impressed everyone with his Leverkusen stint.
He has scored seven goals in 37 appearances so far this season, attracting the attention of a host of top European clubs but apparently, Juventus are leading the chase. He is under contract until Summer of 2021 but has a release clause of €25m. That figure apparently is believed as a value for a deal by the Old Lady.
Juventus’ Sporting Director Fabio Paratici has reportedly met with Brandt’s father who also works as his agent to discuss an offer to tempt the Germany international into moving to Turin. Apparently, the talks have been fruitful.
REPORT: Julian Brandt's agent has held talks with Juventus over a possible move this summer.— DW Sports (@dw_sports) April 10, 2019
Brandt reportedly has a €25m buyout clause in his contract with Leverkusen. pic.twitter.com/ULT3nN4D4c
Brandt while discussing his Leverkusen future, also hinted at the same suggesting that he could look for a better opportunity rather than agreeing to a new extension at the German side but everything is currently on hold.
"I'm thinking of myself, but not during a season, but the club and here it is too important for me," Brandt said as per Goal.
"If I were only concerned with that, then my performance would suffer as well, which would not have earned the club, which has given me a lot of confidence over the years I do not do that and so we are left."
Juventus have always been active in the market to lure young player with shrewd deals and looking at the potential target, they seem to be well on it to build for the future afresh.
The youngster will apparently be a replacement of winger Douglas Costa who could leave the side in Summer after being demoted in the pecking order.
Brandt has been in the transfer news for a long time and has repeatedly been linked with a move to a bigger club.
The 22-year-old has been on the radar of clubs like Bayern Munich, Dortmund and Liverpool while Barcelona too reportedly made an enquiry in last Winter.