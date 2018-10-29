Juventus looking to poach Phil Foden from Manchester City for just £175k

London, Oct 29: Juventus are weighing up options to sign Manchester City starlet Phil Foden next summer, according to reports. The English youngster has been hailed as one of the best prospects to come out of City’s academy in recent years but has got limited time in the senior team due to too much competition in the midfield.
Foden has played just 46 minutes of Premier League football this season and has only started one competitive game for City this season, in the 3-0 win over Oxford United in the Carabao Cup. With the midfielder producing jaw-dropping performance every time, many around have been calling for the teenager being given more time on the pitch.
The U-17 World Cup winner has a contract with the English champions till 2020, however, with no new contract extension signed as of yet, the Italian giants are said to be swirling around the youngster to bring him to Turin cheap.
It is believed that Juventus will go for the player the same way they reached out to Paul Pogba in 2012. Due to his age, Juventus would have to pay a compensation fee for the player in the region of £175,000, if he agrees to move.
Apart from Foden, another Manchester City prodigy, Brahim Diaz has also been linked with a move away from England in search of first-team football. The Spanish forward has only featured as a sporadic member under Pep Guardiola but is said to be attracting interests from Spanish giants Real Madrid who reportedly want the youngster next Summer.
Manchester City has been lately facing the issue to keeping hold of their academy products. The multi-million Etihad campus recently lost one of their star winger Jadon Sancho to Dortmund last year and who since moving to Germany has been firing up for the Westfalenstadion side.
However, Manchester City will be aware of the situation and should be looking to come up with not only a new contract but also a plan for the young attacker which will see him extend his game-time and carry on his development.