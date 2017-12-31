Juventus open to January sale of Alex Sandro

Bengaluru, December 31: Juventus are reportedly open to the idea of selling their high-profile left-back Alex Sandro in January if they receive a bid of £53million next month.
The Manchester United and Chelsea target is believed to be keen on leaving the Serie A giants for a Premier League switch next summer and the Old Lady are ready to sell him at the right price.
Italian media outlet Tuttosport claims Sandro is likely to be granted his wish at the end of the season.
But the 26-year-old could be on the move sooner than expected if Juventus receive acceptable bids in January.
The current Serie A champs are apparently preparing for a mass clear-out after losing the dominance they had in the League in the last few years.
Regulars such as Stefano Sturaro and Kwadwo Asamoah are likely to be culled along with veteran Stephan Lichtsteiner while Gigi Buffon plans on retiring for good at the end of this season.
The Old Lady need substantial amounts of money to rebuild their squad for a new era and know they can cash in on Sandro for a massive sum.
Chelsea are looking for competition for Marcos Alonso, but the arrival of Sandro at Stamford Bridge would potentially make the Spaniard second-choice.
Meanwhile, Sandro will have much lesser competition for a spot in the starting XI should he move to Manchester United.
The Red Devils are planning to get rid of Luke Shaw, Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian.
Ironically, none other than Darmian has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Sandro and could be used in a part-exchange deal which should be a good deal for Manchester United who have seen Matteo Darmian failing to impress in the Premier League.