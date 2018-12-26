Juventus plan shock move for Manchester United striker

Bengaluru, December 26: Serie A champions Juventus are reportedly keeping close tabs on Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.
The £75 million Belgian has not taken Old Trafford by storm since arriving from Everton last year and it is quite a shock to hear that Juventus are interested in the Belgian.
The Italian media are reporting that Juventus believe the 25-year-old could be a long-term replacement for Mario Mandzukic.
Lukaku missed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first game in charge after taking compassionate leave and it is understood that his absence will extend to the Reds' Boxing Day fixture at home against Huddersfield.
The hitman is unlikely to return before the end of the month and could miss United's busy festive schedule.
Solskjaer got off to a flier against Cardiff as his side scored five times in a resounding victory.
Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford were both on the scoresheet and could be ahead of Lukaku in the Norwegian's plans when he returns.
The striker himself opened the door to a move away from Manchester United after expressing his interest in playing in Italy, noting that Juventus are one of the top three clubs in Europe who are getting stronger every year.
While preparing for Tuesday night’s international friendly against the Netherlands in October, Lukaku was asked about a potential move to Italy with Serie A champions Juventus, and his answer did not exactly do anything to strengthen his current long-term commitment to Manchester United.
“Why not?” Lukaku told Gazzetta dello Sport. “I hope it happens. Juve have a great project in place and they just keep going. Every year they try to get stronger.
“Without doubt, Juve are one of the two-three best teams in Europe. They’ve got a great coach on the bench and extraordinary players in every area of the team.”
The Red Devils take on Huddersfield on Boxing Day before Bournemouth travel to Old Trafford on December 30.
The Red Devils begin 2019 with a trip to Newcastle on January 2 before hosting Reading in the FA Cup three days later.