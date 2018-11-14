Juventus eye swap deal for Manchester United star Pogba

Bengaluru, November 14: Italian Serie A champions Juventus are reportedly lining up a move for Paul Pogba and will offer Manchester United the choice of Alex Sandro, Mario Mandzukic or Medhi Benatia in the deal.
It is understood that the Serie A giants are lining up a January move to bring the Frenchman back to the Allianz Stadium.
According to the reports in England, Juventus will use some of their first-team stars as bargaining power to try and complete a stunning deal.
Sporting director Fabio Paratici is the man plotting the move to bring the £89million midfielder back to his previous club in the New Year.
Pogba joined Juventus from Manchester United in 2012 and made his comeback to Old Trafford in 2016. However, the World Cup winner has struggled to show his best form for the Red Devils since his move to England and his relationship tensions with Jose Mourinho are quite a public affair.
Reports claim that his former side Juventus are hoping to strike a deal to give him an escape route. Pogba played in Manchester United's recent 2-1 win over the Old Lady in the Champions League last week before completing a lap of appreciation at full-time.
He was asked after the win about a return to Juventus and said: “Who knows? I’m with United now.
“There is so much talk about this but am happy to be playing for Manchester United.
“It was wonderful coming back here, although it felt weird going into the 'away’ locker room. I was so accustomed to the Juve one.
“The reaction of the fans really moved me, as I missed them and Italian football.
“It was great to be back in this stadium, where I started out and won big trophies.”
Manchester United have been linked with Sandro, Mandzukic and Benatia in recent months and might very well avail the option of getting a player of their choice in return for a player who seems frustrated at the club.