Juventus target Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri

Bengaluru, January 16: Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri has emerged as a surprise January target for Italian giants Juventus as they look for a solid backup option of Alex Sandro.
The Old Lady already have a second option in the left side with left-wing-back Leonardo Spinazzola however they are reportedly ready to loan him out to Bologna in January, making room for a spot for Palmieri.
Although right-back De Sciglio can operate as a left-back, manager Massimiliano Allegri reportedly has ordered the management to find a specialist which has led them to Palmieri who only joined Chelsea from Roma for around £26million just a year ago.
Palmieri since last season mostly has acted as a deputy to Alonso and this season too under Sarri has failed to replace the Premier League winner, with the most of his appearances coming in Europa League, FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.
Juventus are trying to sign Chelsea's LB Emerson Palmieri, who Paratici believes is the ideal backup for Alex Sandro. If the move goes through then Leonardo Spinazzola will be sent on loan (Bologna or Genoa) in order to get consistent play time after his ACL injury. #CorTorino pic.twitter.com/0kBFGJ5oi6— Tarek Khatib (@ADP1113) January 15, 2019
Juventus now with a promise of more game time to the player reportedly has weighed in for a permanent deal in January and his agent also lately has ignited the rumours by talking about some potential interest on his player.
Hinting at a transfer, the 24-year-old Italian's agent claimed that his player could be on the move following some offers, however chose not to reveal the parties involved.
"I think all the top European clubs would like to have a player like Emerson Palmieri in their squad," Fernando Garcia said. "There has been some interest, although nothing formal, so there is nothing to report now.
"I cannot talk about the clubs who approached us."
Chelsea however with short options in the left-back area would not hurry to let the player go. Moreover, with Palmieri still having a three-and-a-half year remaining on his contract, Chelsea are unlikely to give the green light to a deal unless they can find a proper replacement or involve the player in any deal with their potential target Gonzalo Higuain who is on loan at Milan currently.