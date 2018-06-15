Juventus target Crystal Palace defender Van Aanholt

Bengaluru, June 15: Juventus are planning to make a move from Crystal Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt if Alex Sandro finally completes his much-awaited move to Manchester United.
Jose Mourinho has been tracking Brazilian defender Sandro for the past year as he searches for a top-class left-back to add to his squad.
The Italian champions have already started planning for the possible departure of the 27-year-old by drawing up a list of potential replacements.
And the player who has emerged as a strong candidate is Crystal Palace star Van Aanholt who should be an easy target to lure as it would be a massive step up for him.
The Dutch international has become an integral part of Roy Hodgson's side at Selhurst Park and is seen as a key part of their plans for next season.
However, reports in England claim that Juventus are preparing a £25million bid for the Crystal Palace man should Sandro decide the time is right to leave Turin.
The Serie A giants are long-term admirers of the Dutchman and believe that Van Aanholt's ability not just defensively but also going forward marks him out as the ideal man to step in to Sandro's shoes.
Palace would have no intention letting the former Sunderland star leave, especially as he has three more years left on his current deal in South-East London. And, the Dutchman has also admitted in the past he has settled well in the capital and is enjoying his football at the club.
But the prospect of joining one of the biggest clubs in the whole of Europe, and playing regular Champions League football, would be something the player may find hard to turn down.
However, all depend on Sandro and his suitors Manchester United if they really follow up their long interest in the Brazilian full-back.
The Serie A champions value the full-back at £52m and until now, Mourinho has been reluctant to go to such a high price.
However, he is reportedly aware of the need to bring in a quality player in that position, with Ashley Young currently first choice in that position.
England defender Luke Shaw has tried hard to convince Mourinho he has a long-term future at Old Trafford, but his future at the club remains in doubt.
And the likelihood of a move for Sandro has increased with the Red Devils cooling their interest in Tottenham left-back Danny Rose.
