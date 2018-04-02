Juventus vs Real Madrid: How two teams have lit Champions League in the past

Madrid, April 2: The two European giants will meet for the 20th time in UEFA Champions League. In the previous 19 matches, Real Madrid have won 9 while Juventus have won 8. It is safe to say that their meetings have never really lead to a bore draw.
Here are some of the best encounters between the two:
1997-98 UCL Final
JUV(0) - RM(1)
It was Juventus’ 3rd consecutive UCL Final in a row, they won the first one against Ajax but lost the previous one to Borussia Dortmund. At the Amsterdam Arena, they were looking to win their third UCL title against the Spanish giants.
At the very beginning, Predrag Mijatovic’s low cross to Raul could have resulted in a goal but he missed the opportunity to put the Los Blancos up by one. Then Edgar Davids did the same for Juventus and the scoreline remained goalless in the first half. In the second half, Roberto Carlos assisted Mijatovic who chipped the ball over the keeper which resulted in the only goal of the match which was enough for Real to earn their 7th European title.
2002-03 UCL Semi-Final
Leg-1: JUV(1)-RM(2)
After 1998 final, these two team again meet in 2002-03 UCL semi-final.
In the first half, Ronaldo (the Brazilian one) scored what seemed like the only goal of the half. However, David Trezeguet equalized during the dying embers of the half.
In the 2nd half, both sides were aggressive and it resulted in the booking of Antonio Conte and Ferrera. The first leg ended with Real Madrid winning 2-1 thanks to a long ranger from Roberto Carlos.
Leg-2: Juv(3) – RM(1)
After losing the 1st leg Juventus were ready to face Madrid at Turin. This was a cracker of a match which started off with Roberto Carlos almost scoring with another long range effort. However, Juventus sprung to action with 2 goals through Trezeguet and Alessandro Del Piero.
In the 2nd half, Madrid trailed Juventus and Ronaldo missed a penalty which gave Juventus a sigh of relief. Pavel Nedved put Juventus further in front after a brilliant run and this solidified their hold on the tie. A Zidane goal later in the match could not rescue Real Madrid. Juventus had a casualty of their own as Pavel Nedved earned a booking which ruled him out for the final. Juventus went on to lose the final to AC Milan on penalties.
2014-15 UCL Semi-Final
Leg – 1: JUV(2) – RM(1)
This match could be dubbed as the battle of the ex-Manchester United strikers, Carlos Tevez and Cristiano Ronaldo.
In the first quarter, Tevez shot directly at Keylor Navas who deflected the ball towards Alvaro Morata and he made no mistake putting Juventus 1-0 in front. In the 27th minute, Ronaldo equalized and it was all square until half-time. A penalty in the second half was dispatched by Carlos Tevez and Juventus won the first leg.
Leg – 2: JUV(1) - RM(1)
Real Madrid needed a win or a 1-1 draw at home to proceed to the finals. A bad tackle by Chiellini resulted in a penalty which was duly dispatched by Cristiano Ronaldo. At this point in time, Real were through to the finals.
However, the script had a twist with ex-Madrid player Morata scoring a brilliant goal to put Juventus into the finals.
2016-17 UCL Final
JUV(1) - RM(4)
They met for the 8th time in the Champions League. It was 15th final appearance for Real Madrid and the 9th time for Juventus.
In the first quarter, Juventus dominated possession and had many chances but couldn’t capitalize them thanks to Keylor Navas. Cristiano Ronaldo started the proceedings with a goal after an assist from Dani Carvahal. Mario Manduzukic equalized with a picture perfect back-volley.
With all things square in the first half, Real Madrid decided to finish the game in the second. Juventus were completely taken aback with quickfire goals from Ronaldo and Casemiro in the space of 3 minutes.
Juventus pushed to get back in the game but their effort was undone by a Juan Cuadrado’s red card who was funnily enough brought on as a substitute to influence the outcome. Marco Asensio finished the proceedings with a goal in the 90th minute which helped Real win their 12th UCL title.
It is clear to see that Juventus have knocked out Real Madrid during the semi-final stage but have always lost to them in the finals.
Could the jinx continue and see Real Madrid out of the Champions League or could they go on to win their third consecutive title?
