Kairat vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When, Where to Watch UEFA Champions League Match in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

By MyKhel Staff

Kairat Almaty face Real Madrid in their first-ever Champions League meeting at Almaty’s Ortalyq Stadion on Tuesday.

Kairat, in their main draw debut after ousting Celtic on penalties, suffered a 4-1 loss to Sporting Lisbon but remain unbeaten at home in four qualifiers, keeping clean sheets. Young star Dastan Satpayev (17, 15 goals this season) leads their attack, hoping to capitalize on Madrid’s shaky defense.

Kairat vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid suffered a 2-5 defeat against Atletico Madrid in their most recent match, and will be aiming to showcase a better performance in this tie.

Kairat vs Real Madrid UCL 2025-26 Schedule

What is the Date for the Kairat vs Real Madrid Match?

The match between Real Madrid and Olympique Marseille is going to take place on Tuesday, September 30.

When will Kairat vs Real Madrid start?

The Kairat vs Real Madrid Premier League match will start at 6:45 pm CET on Tuesday, which is 10:15 pm IST in India.

Real Madrid vs Marseille Live Streaming: How to Watch Real Madrid UCL 2025-26 Match

Where to Watch Kairat vs Real Madrid in the UK?

The Kairat vs Real Madrid match will be broadcast by TNT Sports in the UK at 5:45 pm BST/ 4:45 pm GMT on Tuesday.

Kairat vs Real Madrid Live Streaming in the USA

The Kairat vs Real Madrid UCL 2025-26 match can be watched on the Paramount+ and TUDN in the USA. The match will start at 12:45 pm ET in the USA.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Marseille in Canada?

The Kairat vs Real Madrid match can be watched on DAZN in Canada from 12:45 pm EST on Tuesday.

Where to Watch Kairat vs Real Madrid in India?

The Kairat vs Real Madrid UCL 2025-26 match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India. The match will also be available for live-streaming on the SonyLiv app and website from 10:15 pm IST on Tuesday.

Where to Watch Kairat vs Real Madrid in Mexico?

The Kairat vs Real Madrid PL match will be telecast on Max from 10:45 pm CDMX on Tuesday.

How to Watch Kairat vs Real Madrid in Indonesia?

The UCL match can be watched through the beIN Sports app and website from 11:45 pm Indonesia time on Tuesday night.

How to Watch Kairat vs Real Madrid in Australia?

The Kairat vs Real Madrid Premier League match can be telecast live on Stan Sport from 3:45 am AEST on Wednesday.

Real Madrid vs Marseille: Where to Watch in Brazil?

The Kairat vs Real Madrid PL match will be telecast on TNT Sports from 1:45 pm Brazil time on Tuesday.

Real Madrid vs Marseille: How to Watch in Saudi Arabia and UAE?

The Kairat vs Real Madrid PL match will be telecast on beIN Sports from 7:45 pm KSA in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. The UAE viewers can watch the match through beIN Sports from 8:45 pm UAE time on Tuesday.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 21:00 [IST]
