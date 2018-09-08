Karim Benzema important for team's balance: Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane

Bengaluru, September 8: Karim Benzema may not feature for his country France ever again but compatriot and former coach Zinedine Zidane feels the striker is indispensable to the Real Madrid squad.
France coach Didier Deschamps has made it clear that he will never pick Benzema because of the Real striker's role over an alleged bid to blackmail fellow footballer Mathieu Valbuena with a sex tape. However, Zidane, who quit as Real Madrid coach at the end of the last season, feels Benzema is vital to the club.
Speaking to UEFA, Zidane said: "Karim was important for the balance of the side in terms of how I wanted the team to attack.
"He helped to implement our possession game by playing his team-mates in. He makes himself available and is a real team player."
3⃣ #LaLiga games— FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) September 7, 2018
4⃣ goals 🥅@Benzema is enjoying his time in the spotlight at @realmadrid following @Cristiano's departure. ⚽️
https://t.co/U3iTZtw4rL
Benzema, who is in his 10th season as player with Real Madrid, spent two and half seasons under Zidane and won three straight Champions League titles. Benzema is currently one of the longest serving Real Madrid players in the squad.
Benzema started to come under fire during the 2016-17 season when he only managed to score 11 La Liga goals, 13 fewer than he managed in the previous campaign. Things went from bad to worse last campaign as Benzema netted just five goals in the league and was the subject of heavy fan booing from the Bernabeu faithful.
But with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, a hope of revival comes for Benzema, who’s already seen the back of the net four times in just three games.
Superbe action!— Real Madrid C.F. 🇫🇷 (@realmadridfra) September 6, 2018
💨 @MarceloM12
➡ @Benzema
😎 @Lucasvazquez91
🎯 @marianodiaz7#RMCity | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/NcADJL3Fc8
Despite his underwhelming goal scoring record, Benzema is still lauded for his contributions to the team's attack. Benzema is often praised for his off the ball movement that gives Madrid the extra edge. Benzema's high pressing led to Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius fumbling in front of goal during Real Madrid's 3-1 victory in the Champions League final last campaign.
Benzema will look to continue his scoring spree as Madrid face Athletic Bilbao a week later. They will then open their Champions League defence against AS Roma.