Karim Benzema out for three weeks with injury

Madrid, Jan 1: Real Madrid number nine Karim Benzema is set for a spell on the sidelines of up to three weeks after suffering a leg injury, the club has confirmed.
The 30-year-old was seen missing from Los Blancos' first day back at their training camp after the festive off period which brought up gossip about a January exit with the window opens on Monday.
Benzema has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal over the past 18 months however the club later released a statement expressing the reason behind the French striker's omission from training as the Los Blancos stated that because of a right leg injury, the striker has been omitted from the squad.
"Following tests carried out on Karim Benzema by the Sanitas Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury in biceps femoris of his right leg," a club statement read. "His recovery will continue to be assessed."
If this assessment report is to be believed the striker is expected to be ruled out for at least two to three weeks, a period where he could miss five games across the Copa del Rey and La Liga.
He will miss La Liga games against Celta Vigo and Villarreal and possibly Deportivo La Coruna, as well as both legs of the Copa del Rey round of 16 clashes with lower tier side Numancia.
Benzema has struggled to support his goalscoring form this season as he only has managed five goals in 18 matches in all competitions this term.
Like the player, his team, defending La Liga champions Real are also struggling in their domestic campaign as they sit fourth in the table, 14 points behind leaders Barcelona and lost their last match against Barcelona 3-0 at home.