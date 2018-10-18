Football

Kevin De Bruyne in line to make Manchester City return this weekend against Burnley

London, Oct 18: Kevin De Bruyne is set to make his long-awaited return for Manchester City this weekend as he is expected to play some part in their weekend clash with Burnley at the Etihad Stadium, according to reports.

The 27-year-old was arguably City's most instrumental player last term where he provided 16 assists and scored eight goals in the club's record Premier League-winning campaign. However, this term only able to make just one 20 min cameo appearance against Arsenal before sustaining a knee ligament injury in mid-August while training.

At first, it was initially feared he would be out for three months but he started light training 54 days later.

The midfielder had been training with the senior squad for the last two weeks and even was in contention for the game at Liverpool just before the international break but Guardiola decided to overlook the idea. But now the player is all set to feature against Sean Dyche's men after nearly two months.

The Belgian midfielder is expected to take the place of Bernardo Silva in this weekend who was forced to sit out Portugal’s game against Scotland with a suspected minor injury. Although Guardiola can choose to bring him from the bench also.

In De Bruyne's absence, however, City have still fared well in the league, winning six of their eight Premier League games as they now sit top of the table, tied on points with Liverpool and Chelsea.


But surely now, the Belgian ace's return would be a huge boost for the Manchester giants as they head into a busy stretch of the season where they would play 7 matches within three weeks.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 18, 2018, 14:58 [IST]
