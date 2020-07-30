Kevin De Bruyne's stunning 2019-20 Premier League season in numbers

Bengaluru, July 30: After two successful years on the trot Pep Guardiola's Manchester City failed to keep up the momentum this year by a big margin.
While they have defended their League Cup title successfully and remain in the hunt for the Champions League their Premier League campaign has been the biggest source of frustration.
They have had to settle for a second-place finish 18 points behind Liverpool. For most of the campaign, they were behind Liverpool.
Their vulnerability at the back is one of the key reasons behind the debacle but on the other, the team still managed to score 102 goals in the league - third 100+ goal-scoring mark on a trot which shows their superior firepower at the front.
Their midfield general Kevin De Brune deserves most of the accolades for it. The 29-year-old has had a quiet campaign last Summer after missing most of it due to injury. But he was again back to his best this season, helping his team-mates relishing their chances in front of goal while himself scoring regularly as well.
Below we have put together some ridiculous stats of his this season to show just how substantial the playmaker has been for his side in the Premier League.
- Kevin De Bruyne is the top assist provider in the PL this season with 20 assists, 7 more than second-placed Trent Alexander Arnold.
- The Belgian matched Thierry Henry's 17-year-old record of the highest assist chart (20) in the process.
- He is the first player to manage 20+ assist seasons in two of Europe's top five leagues. His previous 20 assist mark while he was playing in Bundesliga for Wolfsburg.
- De Bruyne is the first-ever player in Premier League history to provide 15+ assists in three separate campaigns. All three under Pep Guardiola though.
- Nobody in the Premier League this season has created more big chances (32) than him. Second, in this list is Trent Alexander-Arnold with 18 assists.
- The 29-year-old also has made the most key passes per game with 3.9. He is the only player in the PL with triple figures for key passes with 136.
- He has the most goal involvements in the PL this season (33) with 13 goals and 20 assists.
- Manchester City have lost only 15.6% of the games De Bruyne has started in the Premier League (5/31). City have lost 66% of the games he hasn’t started or featured in (4/6).
- In August, the 29-year-old (123) became the fastest ever player to hit 50 assists in the Premier League, surpassing Mesut Ozil's record with also playing 18 fewer games.