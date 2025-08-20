Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill In, Sanju Samson Out? What will be India's Playing 11 for Asia Cup?

Football Kevin Trapp Leaves Eintracht Frankfurt To Join Newly Promoted Paris FC Kevin Trapp departs Eintracht Frankfurt for Paris FC after a notable career, including 395 appearances and significant contributions in major tournaments. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 15:46 [IST]

Kevin Trapp has departed Eintracht Frankfurt to join Paris FC, a club recently promoted to Ligue 1. Trapp had two spells with Eintracht, returning in August 2018 after three years at Paris Saint-Germain. The German international played 395 matches for Eintracht, with 287 appearances in his latest stint.

Trapp was instrumental in Eintracht's Europa League victory in 2022 and helped them reach the DFB-Pokal final the next season, although they were defeated by RB Leipzig. Since rejoining in 2018, he has achieved 40 clean sheets in the Bundesliga and maintained a save percentage of 67.1%.

During his time at Eintracht from the start of the 2018-19 season, Trapp made an impressive 866 saves across all competitions. This is more than any other goalkeeper from Europe's top five leagues during that period. His contributions were vital to the team's defensive strength.

Reflecting on his departure, Trapp expressed mixed emotions: "It's hard for me to find the right words today because I'm feeling a mixture of two emotions: excitement and sadness," said Trapp in a club statement. "I'm looking forward to a new chapter, but at the same time, I'm sad to be saying goodbye to Eintracht. I was, I am, and I will always be an Eagle."

In the last season alone, Trapp appeared in 36 matches across all competitions. His performances helped Eintracht secure third place in the Bundesliga, their highest finish since 1993. They also reached the Europa League quarter-finals but were eliminated by eventual winners Tottenham.

Trapp's move marks a significant change for both him and Paris FC as they aim to strengthen their squad with experienced players like him. His legacy at Eintracht remains strong due to his consistent performances and leadership on the field.

The transition signifies a new beginning for Trapp while leaving behind memorable moments at Eintracht Frankfurt. His career continues as he embarks on this fresh journey with Paris FC in Ligue 1.