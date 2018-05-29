Kieran Mckenna's role at Manchester United

Bengaluru, May 29: Jose Mourinho has started overhauling his backroom staff this season after the departure of his long-term assistant Rui Faria. Faria, who has been with Mourinho since his Porto days almost 17 years ago, chose to part ways following this season to concentrate on his own career.
Mourinho, however, explained that after losing Faria he would not recruit anyone in his place but would introduce some help as per his preferences. The first name now which has added to the Portuguese boss' list is United's Under-18 coach Kieran Mckenna who now has been handed the role of senior first-team coach.
Mckenna joined two years back from Tottenham Hotspur with an exceptional reputation for nurturing young talent. And in his two years in the youth set-up, the young Irish coach has only lengthened his reputation.
The 32-year-old this season won the U-18 Northern league with the academy bunch and players like Angel Gomes, Chong etc also have caught the deadlines with their profound development.
The boyhood United fan now will be handed the role of first-team set-up and tasked with organising and running training sessions for them as well. His family has also confirmed the news and claimed they have been overjoyed with the news.
"It's brilliant. He's been on an upward curve this five or six years. But getting a senior role like this at a club the size of Man United is unbelievable," brother James told the Fermanagh Herald.
"It came as a shock to all of us. We knew he was good at what he does, but none of us quite expected him to be on the Man United first-team's radar this early.
"Mourinho has been at all the top clubs in Europe and he could have gone a lot of places to get a first-team coach. For him and the club to single out Kieran as the right man to come in and work with the calibre of players he's going to be working with...it's just something that takes a while to sink in."
Mckenna has built a reputation for playing attacking football with the youth set-up contradictory to Mourinho's method. But after the appointment of the Irish man many Red Devils fans are now hoping that his introduction to the first-team would bring a change in the style of their play as well as it might open the door for more young players into the fold.
Apart from Mckenna, two more new faces will add to Mourinho's staff as United are set to include former Inter's fitness coach Stefano Rapetti as well as retired midfielder Michael Carrick.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.