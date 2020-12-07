Klopp: Anfield fan return gave Liverpool players goosebumps

Liverpool, December 7: Jurgen Klopp hailed a "perfect" night as Liverpool welcomed supporters back to Anfield with a 4-0 thrashing of Wolves.
With the city of Liverpool having recently been placed in Tier 2 of the UK government's tiered restriction system, 2,000 fans were allowed to attend Sunday's game.
It was the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic that fans were allowed to attend matches.
Liverpool were crowned league champions for the first time in 30 years in June, but lifted the trophy at Anfield in July behind closed doors.
And Klopp had nothing but positive things to say after the match having seen his players treat those in attendance to a fine performance.
"It was a really perfect night, to be honest," the Liverpool manager told Amazon Prime Sport.
"If 10 months ago somebody would have told us we had a home game and only 2,000 people will show up we would have thought, 'Okay, proper crisis, the football must be really bad'.
"And now tonight it was so enjoyable, it was so nice. We came out for warming up and we all had goosebumps, it was like 'Oh my God!'
"I said to the boys in the meeting before that we will have no idea how it will be, so if it's good we have to use it, and if it's bad we have to ignore it. So that's how it is.
"It was much better [than I hoped], it was perfect, the noise what people did. They were on their toes, you could see and feel and pretty much smell that they waited so long for it.
"All of them here, the Kop and the Main Stand, were here to support a football team."
Liverpool claimed an emphatic victory thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Georginio Wijnaldum, Joel Matip'and an own goal from Wolves' Nelson Semedo.
Klopp went on to agree that the return of fans had helped inspire his players on to greater heights in the second half of what had - in its earlier stages at least - been a cagey encounter.
He continued: "We are so used to playing without a crowd. Each little positive that you can get in this moment in life in general is nice.
"When you read in the newspaper that the vaccine would come it was like, whatever weather was outside, the sun was shining for all of us.
"And so it was tonight in the second half, it's so much more enjoyable when the people are involved.
"This game would not be the game we all love if we played it always without supporters, but we have to do it in the moment.
"If there's any sense in it, then it's only that we appreciate these things: 2,000 or 3,000 and hopefully 4,000, 5m000 and 6,000 in the next few weeks and months.
"Normality is coming back and you appreciate that even more."