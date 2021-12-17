We adapt our games to his skills - Klopp hails impact of 'mature and confident' Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool, December 17: Jurgen Klopp hailed the maturity and confidence of Trent Alexander-Arnold as he detailed how Liverpool adapt to suit the in-form full-back's skill set.
Alexander-Arnold has enjoyed a sensational season in terms of attacking output, registering seven assists in 15 Premier League appearances so far this term - only Mohamed Salah has more.
The full-back scored his second league goal of the campaign in the Reds' 3-1 against Newcastle United on Thursday and Klopp was keen to highlight the 23-year-old's importance to the side.
"We adapt our games to his skills," Klopp said to a news conference ahead of Liverpool's game against Tottenham on Sunday. "He puts his skills in our different plans.
"He plays a different position on the pitch compared to the beginning because he's a more mature and confident player, he's much more settled in all different parts of the game.
"He is a lot of things for us and he enjoys it, he enjoys himself on the pitch, but it's tough, he's still young and it's an intense period.
"It was one of his best goals last night but not one of his best games. He had two game-defining moments. Even when not everything is clicking, you can be the decisive man and he was."
Klopp also reserved special praise for midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has already made 12 Premier League appearances for Liverpool this season - just one shy of his final total of 13 in the last campaign.
"It has been the best Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain since I have been here," Klopp continued. "I know he has had some spectacular moments.
"But it is a new quality, calming the game down and being really involved in all the things on the pitch. It is a massive step. I am really happy with him at the moment."