Football Kluivert Commends Coach Iraola For Leading Bournemouth To Premier League Success Justin Kluivert praises head coach Andoni Iraola for guiding Bournemouth to second place in the Premier League following a dramatic win against Fulham. Kluivert highlights the team's resilience and Iraola's impact despite significant player losses. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 3:43 [IST]

Bournemouth's impressive rise in the Premier League has been largely attributed to manager Andoni Iraola. The team recently secured a 3-1 win against Fulham, moving them to second place in the league. This victory was marked by standout performances from Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo. Despite losing key defenders during the transfer window, Iraola's leadership has been pivotal in their early success.

Ryan Sessegnon initially put Fulham ahead in the 70th minute. However, Semenyo's individual brilliance turned the game around. He scored a remarkable solo goal and assisted Kluivert for a stunning finish. Semenyo then completed his brace in stoppage time, ensuring Bournemouth's historic position in the table after playing at least two matches in a Premier League season.

Kluivert praised Iraola's influence on the team's performance. "He is incredible," Kluivert told Sky Sports. "If you also see the guys that have left the team, how we are doing at the moment is incredible." He emphasised that Iraola is like a bus driver leading them on an exciting journey. The Dutchman added that they remain humble despite their current standing.

Semenyo's contribution has been significant since May, with involvement in 12 goals—eight scored and four assisted—more than any other player except Manchester City's Erling Haaland this season. His focus remains on enjoying football under Iraola's guidance rather than dwelling on statistics. "I'm not looking at that," Semenyo said to Sky Sports. "I'm just keeping focus on what I am doing, playing with confidence and a smile on my face."

Reflecting on his improved performance, Semenyo noted changes made during the off-season. He explained that he used to rush his shots but now focuses on calmness and precision when finishing chances. This adjustment has clearly paid off as he continues to contribute significantly to Bournemouth’s campaign.

This recent win marks only the second time Bournemouth have won a Premier League match by two or more goals after conceding first since July 2020 against Leicester City. Kluivert described it as a big statement of their team spirit and resilience: "Losing 1-0 and having the team spirit to come back is incredible."

Bournemouth’s journey up the Premier League table showcases their determination and adaptability under Iraola’s management. As they continue this promising start, both players and fans are optimistic about what lies ahead for this ambitious squad.