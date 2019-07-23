Koscielny reaches contract agreement with Rennes but waiting for Arsenal's approval

Bengaluru, July 23: Laurent Koscielny has agreed personal terms with French side Rennes but is yet to convince Arsenal to allow him to leave, according to latest reports.
The 33-year-old refused to travel with the Gunners on their pre-season tour of the United States after his request to leave the club was supposedly denied.
Koscielny has just one year remaining on his current deal in Emirates but appears to be pushing hard for a return to his native France with Ligue 1 clubs reportedly keen to secure his services.
Rennes are thought to be leading the race right now after agreeing personal terms with him but another side Bordeaux also understood to have an interest in him as well.
The veteran defender takes home £90,000 a week on his current deal but will almost certainly have to take a pay cut if he returns to France.
Arsenal apparently want £8.8million for Koscielny having signed him for around £10m in 2010 but, with no side prepared to pay that, the 33-year-old has asked Arsenal to cancel his contract - which has one year left - as a gesture of goodwill towards him.
The Gunners are unwilling to grant that wish but now Koscielny is set to meet with club officials once again to discuss a potential switch to France, in the hope of persuading them to allow him to leave for free.
Rennes have already spent heavily this summer to recruit winger Flavien Tait, so it is unlikely that they would be prepared to meet Arsenal's demands to sign Koscielny.
The Ligue 1 outfit are not blessed with funds and will be hoping the Gunners and Koscielny can come to a friendly agreement.
Koscielny has been with the North London club for the last nine years and has registered his name as one of the toughest defenders in the English Premier League since moving to the Emirates in the summer of 2010 from French club Lorient. He has made over 353 appearances for Arsenal, winning three Fa Cups.
Arsenal have reportedly targeted Olympiakos defender Pape Abou Cisse as his replacement but talks are still believed to be in an early state.