Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Koscielny reaches contract agreement with Rennes but waiting for Arsenal's approval

By
laurent

Bengaluru, July 23: Laurent Koscielny has agreed personal terms with French side Rennes but is yet to convince Arsenal to allow him to leave, according to latest reports.

The 33-year-old refused to travel with the Gunners on their pre-season tour of the United States after his request to leave the club was supposedly denied.

Koscielny has just one year remaining on his current deal in Emirates but appears to be pushing hard for a return to his native France with Ligue 1 clubs reportedly keen to secure his services.

Rennes are thought to be leading the race right now after agreeing personal terms with him but another side Bordeaux also understood to have an interest in him as well.

The veteran defender takes home £90,000 a week on his current deal but will almost certainly have to take a pay cut if he returns to France.

Arsenal apparently want £8.8million for Koscielny having signed him for around £10m in 2010 but, with no side prepared to pay that, the 33-year-old has asked Arsenal to cancel his contract - which has one year left - as a gesture of goodwill towards him.

The Gunners are unwilling to grant that wish but now Koscielny is set to meet with club officials once again to discuss a potential switch to France, in the hope of persuading them to allow him to leave for free.

Rennes have already spent heavily this summer to recruit winger Flavien Tait, so it is unlikely that they would be prepared to meet Arsenal's demands to sign Koscielny.

The Ligue 1 outfit are not blessed with funds and will be hoping the Gunners and Koscielny can come to a friendly agreement.

Koscielny has been with the North London club for the last nine years and has registered his name as one of the toughest defenders in the English Premier League since moving to the Emirates in the summer of 2010 from French club Lorient. He has made over 353 appearances for Arsenal, winning three Fa Cups.

Arsenal have reportedly targeted Olympiakos defender Pape Abou Cisse as his replacement but talks are still believed to be in an early state.

More LAURENT KOSCIELNY News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
The stirring story of Rahul Chahar
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 13:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 23, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue