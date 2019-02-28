Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Koulibaly is Napoli's Ronaldo, says Fabio Capello

By Opta
Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly
Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly

Rome, February 28: Kalidou Koulibaly is Napoli's Cristiano Ronaldo, according to former Juventus and Real Madrid head coach Fabio Capello.

Koulibaly has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the world and the Napoli star has been linked with Premier League giants Manchester United.

Napoli and runaway Serie A leaders Juve will go head-to-head at Stadio San Paolo on Sunday (March 3), and Capello likened the Senegal international to five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo.

"The Ronaldo of Napoli? Without a doubt it's Koulibaly," Capello told Il Mattino.

"He's a monstrous, talented defender. Right now, he's among the best in the world."

Koulibaly has made 23 Serie A appearances this season - 33 in all competitions - for Napoli, who are second and 13 points adrift of Juve.

Napoli are also set to face Salzburg in the Europa League round of 16 in March.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, February 28, 2019, 3:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue