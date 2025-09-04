English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Kounde Commends Mbappe’s Leadership As France Prepares For World Cup Qualifiers

Jules Kounde has praised Kylian Mbappe's leadership ahead of France's World Cup qualifiers. He highlights how Mbappe naturally inspires respect among teammates.

By

Jules Kounde has expressed admiration for Kylian Mbappe's leadership qualities, highlighting how he commands respect and recognition from his teammates. Mbappe was appointed captain of the French national team by Didier Deschamps in March 2023, following Hugo Lloris' retirement. The Real Madrid forward has netted 50 goals for France, trailing Olivier Giroud's record by seven goals, including 12 in 14 World Cup appearances.

France is set to kick off their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with a match against Ukraine on September 5. This follows their third-place finish in the Nations League in June. Kounde believes that leadership comes naturally to Mbappe as they aim to reclaim their 2018 title. "I've always found that he does it quite naturally," said Kounde.

Kounde Praises Mbappe’s Leadership Skills

Mbappe's influence extends beyond his goal-scoring prowess. He is known for being approachable and willing to share responsibilities with his teammates. His presence on the field inspires respect and recognition, making him a natural leader. "He's very present for his teammates, very open to discussion," Kounde noted.

In Group D of the qualifiers, France will compete against Ukraine, Iceland, and Azerbaijan. The group winner will secure a spot in the World Cup draw, while the second-place team will enter a play-off for remaining spots. This setup adds an extra layer of competition as teams vie for qualification.

The French team is eager to start their journey towards another World Cup victory. With Mbappe at the helm, they are confident in their ability to perform well in the qualifiers and beyond. His leadership style and football skills make him an invaluable asset to the team.

The upcoming matches will test France's readiness and determination as they aim to secure their place in the next World Cup. With strong leadership from Mbappe and support from his teammates, France is poised to tackle these challenges head-on.

Story first published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 1:43 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 4, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out