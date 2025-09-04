Football Kounde Commends Mbappe’s Leadership As France Prepares For World Cup Qualifiers Jules Kounde has praised Kylian Mbappe's leadership ahead of France's World Cup qualifiers. He highlights how Mbappe naturally inspires respect among teammates. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 1:43 [IST]

Jules Kounde has expressed admiration for Kylian Mbappe's leadership qualities, highlighting how he commands respect and recognition from his teammates. Mbappe was appointed captain of the French national team by Didier Deschamps in March 2023, following Hugo Lloris' retirement. The Real Madrid forward has netted 50 goals for France, trailing Olivier Giroud's record by seven goals, including 12 in 14 World Cup appearances.

France is set to kick off their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with a match against Ukraine on September 5. This follows their third-place finish in the Nations League in June. Kounde believes that leadership comes naturally to Mbappe as they aim to reclaim their 2018 title. "I've always found that he does it quite naturally," said Kounde.

Mbappe's influence extends beyond his goal-scoring prowess. He is known for being approachable and willing to share responsibilities with his teammates. His presence on the field inspires respect and recognition, making him a natural leader. "He's very present for his teammates, very open to discussion," Kounde noted.

In Group D of the qualifiers, France will compete against Ukraine, Iceland, and Azerbaijan. The group winner will secure a spot in the World Cup draw, while the second-place team will enter a play-off for remaining spots. This setup adds an extra layer of competition as teams vie for qualification.

The French team is eager to start their journey towards another World Cup victory. With Mbappe at the helm, they are confident in their ability to perform well in the qualifiers and beyond. His leadership style and football skills make him an invaluable asset to the team.

The upcoming matches will test France's readiness and determination as they aim to secure their place in the next World Cup. With strong leadership from Mbappe and support from his teammates, France is poised to tackle these challenges head-on.