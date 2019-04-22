Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

I am sure to stay at PSG – Mbappe insists he is not Real Madrid-bound

By Opta
PSG star Kylian Mbappe
PSG star Kylian Mbappe

Paris, April 22: Kylian Mbappe is adamant he will not join Real Madrid at the end of the season, reassuring Paris Saint-Germain fans he is set to stay.

Mbappe scored a hat-trick in Sunday's 3-1 win over his former side Monaco as PSG celebrated in style after being confirmed as Ligue 1 champions following Lille's 0-0 draw with Toulouse earlier in the day.

The France international has often been tentatively linked with Madrid during his fledgling career, with Los Blancos said to have been interested in him when he was still at Monaco.

Those links resurfaced when Zinedine Zidane returned to Madrid as coach in March, with the Spanish giants reportedly eager to sign a superstar having not adequately replaced Cristiano Ronaldo, who left for Juventus last year.

But Mbappe – who became the youngest player to score 30 Ligue 1 goals in a single season on Sunday – is convinced he will be staying at the Parc des Princes.

"Yes, I am sure to stay," he told Canal Plus. "I am invested in this project here.

"It's good for Real Madrid that they have Zinedine Zidane. I will tune in to their matches as an admirer."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BET 1 - 2 VAL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 3:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 22, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue