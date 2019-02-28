Football

La Liga feature: El Clasico: World football’s truly global game

By
El Clasico features the very best players from all over the world
Bengaluru, February 28: The biggest club game in world football is a truly global spectacle, not only off the pitch but on it too. Players from 16 different countries feature in the Real Madrid and Barcelona squads set to face off on Saturday (March 2).

The match kicks off at 1.15 IST on Sunday, March 3 and will be shown live only on La Liga Official Facebook Page (https://Facebook.com/LaLiga/).

Hundreds of millions of football fans from all over the world will be tuning in to watch the second La Liga El Clasico of the 2018-19 season, with Barcelona set to visit Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu this Saturday. It's a game that has a truly international flavour both on and off the pitch.

La Liga fixtures | Results | Points table

El Clasico features the very best players from all over the world. In fact, there are 16 different nationalities represented between the two great rivals' squads, featuring the very best players from across Europe, Africa, Central America and South America.

Specifically, the 16 nations with players in the current Barcelona and Real Madrid squads are Spain, Brazil, France, Germany, Wales, Belgium, Croatia, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Uruguay, Argentina, Portugal, Chile, Holland, Colombia and Ghana.

Spain is the nation with the most representatives; Real Madrid have 12 Spanish players in their squad, while Barcelona have six.

Interesting duels

Following Spain are France and Brazil, each boasting seven players, conjuring up some interesting duels between players who won the 2018 World Cup together.

Barcelona have Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet, Jean-Clair Todibo and Ousmane Dembele on their books, while Real Madrid have Luca Zidane, Raphael Varane and Karim Benzema.

Interesting symmetry

For La Liga fans in the South American nation, they will see Real Madrid stars Marcelo, Casemiro and Vinicius Junior taking on Blaugrana foes but compatriots Arthur, Rafinha, Philippe Coutinho and Malcom.

There's also a lot of interesting symmetry when looking at the other nations represented at the Camp Nou and the Santiago Bernabeu.

Dynamic duo

Both clubs have one German, in Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Toni Kroos. Both have a Croatian midfielder, in dynamic duo Ivan Rakitic and Luka Modric.

Both also have a Belgian whose job it is to prevent goals, in Thomas Vermaelen and Thibaut Courtois, and both have a player from Uruguay, in Luis Suarez and Fede Valverde.

International flavour

Adding to the international flavour, Barcelona have Argentina's Lionel Messi, Portugal's Nelson Semedo, Chile's Arturo Vidal, Colombia's Jeison Murillo, Ghana's Kevin-Prince Boateng and Holland's Jasper Cillessen, while Real Madrid can call upon Gareth Bale of Wales, Mariano Diaz of the Dominican Republic and Keylor Navas of Costa Rica.

El Clasico is a truly global game, perhaps best evidenced by the fact that all six goals in the first La Liga encounter between Real Madrid and Barça this season were netted by South Americans. Who knows which nationalities will be on the scoresheet this Saturday?

(Source: MSL Media)

Kick off

Saturday, March 2

Real Madrid vs Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu

8.45 pm local time (1.15 am IST, Sunday, March 3)

Live only on La Liga Official Facebook Page (https://Facebook.com/LaLiga/)

    Story first published: Thursday, February 28, 2019, 11:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2019

