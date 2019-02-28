La Liga feature: El Clasico: World football’s truly global game

Interesting duels
Following Spain are France and Brazil, each boasting seven players, conjuring up some interesting duels between players who won the 2018 World Cup together.
Barcelona have Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet, Jean-Clair Todibo and Ousmane Dembele on their books, while Real Madrid have Luca Zidane, Raphael Varane and Karim Benzema.
Interesting symmetry
For La Liga fans in the South American nation, they will see Real Madrid stars Marcelo, Casemiro and Vinicius Junior taking on Blaugrana foes but compatriots Arthur, Rafinha, Philippe Coutinho and Malcom.
There's also a lot of interesting symmetry when looking at the other nations represented at the Camp Nou and the Santiago Bernabeu.
Dynamic duo
Both clubs have one German, in Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Toni Kroos. Both have a Croatian midfielder, in dynamic duo Ivan Rakitic and Luka Modric.
Both also have a Belgian whose job it is to prevent goals, in Thomas Vermaelen and Thibaut Courtois, and both have a player from Uruguay, in Luis Suarez and Fede Valverde.
International flavour
Adding to the international flavour, Barcelona have Argentina's Lionel Messi, Portugal's Nelson Semedo, Chile's Arturo Vidal, Colombia's Jeison Murillo, Ghana's Kevin-Prince Boateng and Holland's Jasper Cillessen, while Real Madrid can call upon Gareth Bale of Wales, Mariano Diaz of the Dominican Republic and Keylor Navas of Costa Rica.
El Clasico is a truly global game, perhaps best evidenced by the fact that all six goals in the first La Liga encounter between Real Madrid and Barça this season were netted by South Americans. Who knows which nationalities will be on the scoresheet this Saturday?