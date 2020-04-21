Football
Lockdown Days: La Liga Football Schools in India provides e training to kids

By
La Liga
La Liga along with India On Track is organising 60 sessions a week.

Bengaluru, April 21: The La Liga's grassroots football development programme in India, La Liga Football Schools (LLFS) is providing e-training to kids during the forced lockdown in India owing to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

La Liga along with India On Track is organising 60 sessions a week and so far over 1500 kids have already attended the programme from eight cities across India.

This initiative is part of the global project taken up by La Liga Sports Projects Department called La Liga at Home.

La Liga Football Schools in India

The LLFS aims to bring the passion for the sport into the homes of all its students during the coronavirus pandemic . La Liga coaches are communicating digitally with the students via various training modules which includes physical, mental and skill development.

The programme has been further expanded to include children who may not be enrolled in the on-ground centres and has made training available to any interested child aged between 5 to 18.

These children can attend a free trial session, and participate in a group or individual session with international coaches, for a small fee. The enrolment is now open to all students, who can visit http://llfsathome.com/ for more information.

The sessions lasting between 60-90 minutes, are conducted by the LLFS coaches and consist of activities which include strength exercises, quiz contests, historic match visuals, etc.

Apart from these sessions, the students will also have access to different content on social media like tactical sessions, importance of nutrition, how to be active and fit at home, information about La Liga clubs and even quiz games in order to increase their knowledge about the competition.

Currently, LLFS is running 25 such training centers in Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune, Surat, and Bengaluru. On average, around 15 to 18 kids participate in each of these training modules.

Overall, La Liga trains over 4500 kids globally as part of the La Liga at Home programme. Globally, La Liga has more than 300 projects spread across 35 countries in five continents along with nine international academies and a cumulative impact on more than 160,000 boys and girls across all ages, performance levels, races and cultures.

(With MSL Media inputs)

Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 15:34 [IST]
