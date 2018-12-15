La Liga preview: Barcelona aiming to stay top

Title race
Getafe's Coliseum Alfonso Perez is the scene for Saturday's game, with Real Sociedad visiting suburban Madrid looking for a first La Liga win home or away against 'los azulones' in almost four years.
Valladolid then welcome Atletico Madrid which has star striker Antoine Griezmann in its line up, to the Estadio Jose Zorrilla with the 'Blanquivioletas' having lost just one of their last five La Liga games at home, and 'Los Rojiblancos' needing to improve a record of four successive draws on the road to keep up in the title race.
Real challenge
La Liga then returns to the Spanish capital for a 'derbi' meeting, with Rayo Vallecano making the short trip to Real Madrid's Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.
Rayo's only previous victory at the stadium was back in 1996, when current coach Michel Sanchez Munoz played in midfield.
In-form Madrid coached by Santiago Solari will not make a repeat easy however, in their final La Liga game of 2018 due to the Club World Cup later this month.
Valencia at home
Saturday's match sees Eibar looking for a third consecutive La Liga win at home to Valencia.
But Los Che will travel confident having won on their last trip to the Basque Country, at nearby Real Sociedad.
Emotional game
Sunday's game will be an emotional one for Sevilla coach Pablo Machin, who welcomes his former club Girona to the Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan.
Machin is already hugely popular in the Andalusian capital with his current team riding second in the table, while his hero status in Girona was confirmed by achieving the Catalan club's first ever promotion to La Liga in 2017.