La Liga review: Real Madrid closes the gap with Barcelona at top

Navas' 500th Sevilla cap
By taking part in Sevilla and Athletic Club's 1-1 draw in the last match Jesus Navas made his 500th appearance for the Andalusian club.
He is the first player to reach that special landmark and was presented with a commemorative shirt, with the number 500 below his name on the back.
All square
It was a Catalan derby to remember for Wu Lei and Espanyol fans as they scored an 88th minute equaliser to draw 2-2 against Barcelona.
The Chinese forward was the hero as he popped up with the dramatic equaliser, ensuring the Pericos earned a point in their first match under new coach Abelardo. He also became the first Chinese player to ever score against Barcelona.
Ramos returns to Colombia
Forward Adrian Ramos has returned to his native Colombia, after spending several seasons on and off with Granada.
The 33-year-old departs after making seven La Liga appearances for the Andalusian club this season and he will ply his trade with CD America de Cali, one of his former teams.
Villa ends on a high
La Liga legend David Villa made the final appearance of his career last weekend.
The former Real Sporting, Real Zaragoza, Valencia, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid striker featured in the closing stages as his final club Vissel Kobe defeated Kashima Antlers 2-0 to lift Japan's Emperor's Cup.