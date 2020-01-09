Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

La Liga review: Real Madrid closes the gap with Barcelona at top

By
Real Madrid
It is all even at the La Liga summit once again.

Bengaluru, January 9: Barcelona went into 2020 with a two-point advantage over Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table but their 2-2 draw against Espanyol coupled with Real Madrid's 3-0 victory over Getafe means that it is all even at the summit once again.

The Blaugrana and the Blancos are both on 40 points.

The La Liga week 19 also saw fans at the Wanda Metropolitano pay tribute to former Atletico Madrid full-back Filipe Luis before their side's win over Levante.

Results | Points Table | Fixtures

The left-back left the club in the summer to join Flamengo in his native Brazil and a special ceremony was held to thank him for all he had helped Atletico Madrid achieve during his years in the Spanish capital.

With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at some of the other highlights of an action-packed La Liga weekend.

Navas' 500th Sevilla cap

Navas' 500th Sevilla cap

By taking part in Sevilla and Athletic Club's 1-1 draw in the last match Jesus Navas made his 500th appearance for the Andalusian club.

He is the first player to reach that special landmark and was presented with a commemorative shirt, with the number 500 below his name on the back.

All square

All square

It was a Catalan derby to remember for Wu Lei and Espanyol fans as they scored an 88th minute equaliser to draw 2-2 against Barcelona.

The Chinese forward was the hero as he popped up with the dramatic equaliser, ensuring the Pericos earned a point in their first match under new coach Abelardo. He also became the first Chinese player to ever score against Barcelona.

Ramos returns to Colombia

Ramos returns to Colombia

Forward Adrian Ramos has returned to his native Colombia, after spending several seasons on and off with Granada.

The 33-year-old departs after making seven La Liga appearances for the Andalusian club this season and he will ply his trade with CD America de Cali, one of his former teams.

Villa ends on a high

Villa ends on a high

La Liga legend David Villa made the final appearance of his career last weekend.

The former Real Sporting, Real Zaragoza, Valencia, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid striker featured in the closing stages as his final club Vissel Kobe defeated Kashima Antlers 2-0 to lift Japan's Emperor's Cup.

More LA LIGA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 13:39 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 9, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue