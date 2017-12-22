Lajong take on Neroca in I League North East derby

Shillong: Lajong FC take on Neroca FC in the I League North East derby at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday (December 23).
Having bagged 10 points from five matches, Lajong are firmly seated second on the league table.
Speaking at the press conference head coach Bobby Nongbet said that they will be careful in this match and will give their hundred per cent to take the full three points on offer at home.
He added that since it is their home turf, the players will also be more confident despite their captain Samuel being injured and being a doubtful starter for the game.
Nongbet believes that they just need to play well and everything else will fall into place.
Meanwhile, Neroca FC are fifth spot on the table with seven points after the draw against Mariners.
Head coach Gift Raikhan believes that they have a team which is well suited to tackle Lajong at home and will primarily play the matches game by game.
Their team is all fit and they expect to play well as was echoed by Neroca's goalkeeper and captain Lalit Thapa said, "Our team is preparing hard and it is a derby for us tomorrow. I hope the best team wins".
The match starts at 2 PM and will be telecast on Star Sports 2/2 HD and streamed live on Hotstar, Jio TV.
(Source AIFF Media)