Liverpool's Lallana to return after next international break

Bengaluru, October 17: Adam Lallana is expected to be back in Liverpool colours after the conclusion of the next international break in early November.
The England international, who suffered a thigh injury, has missed most of the season so far.
The 29-year-old, who joined Liverpool from Southampton in July, 2014, last played during the team's pre-season loss to Atletico Madrid in August.
The Merseyside club said the midfielder had returned to their training ground on Monday to continue his recovery.
"It's absolutely good news. I can't say now, but maybe after the next international break he could be back," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told the club website. (www.liverpoolfc.com)
"It would be fantastic for us, of course. Everybody knows what kind of a quality player he is, so it would be fantastic. We don't have to think about this. I can't now mention it if I need it and then when I don't need it then I say it's not important. It is like it is.
"Of course, it's better if Adam could have scored in one game or another, but there is nothing we can do about this. It's just good that he's back in a few weeks," Klopp added.
Liverpool who held Manchester United to a goalless draw on Saturday, are currently eighth in the Pemier League.