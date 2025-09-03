Lionel Scaloni Declares There Will Be No Heir To Lionel Messi In Argentine Football

Football Senne Lammens Expresses High Aspirations After Joining Manchester United From Royal Antwerp Senne Lammens discusses his recent transfer to Manchester United, calling it a childhood dream. He aims to help the club regain its competitive edge in the Premier League. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 21:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Senne Lammens expressed his excitement about joining Manchester United, describing it as a dream come true. The club secured Lammens from Royal Antwerp for an initial fee of £18.1 million (€21 million) on the transfer deadline day. The 23-year-old goalkeeper signed a five-year contract with the team.

United's goalkeeping situation has been under scrutiny, especially after Andre Onana's performance in their unexpected EFL Cup loss to Grimsby Town. Lammens, who made 174 saves in the Belgian Pro League last season, hopes to strengthen United's defence. He faced 224 shots on target and ended the season with a 76.8% save rate.

Lammens reminisced about watching Manchester United as a child and how the club's stature left a lasting impression on him. "When I was five, United was at the height of football, and you keep in your memory how big Manchester United is," he shared with MUTV.

The Belgian goalkeeper recalled Manchester United's past successes, including their Champions League and league victories. He aims to help the team return to competing for titles and playing in the Champions League again. "I want to grow with the team and go up to the heights that used to be Manchester United," he added.

Lammens acknowledged Manchester United as one of the world's biggest clubs and recognised the Premier League as a top-tier competition globally. His former teammates in Antwerp, who had played in England, spoke highly of United's reputation.

"The club alone, the aura of the club, it's massive," Lammens noted about his decision to join Manchester United. He expressed his happiness at finalising the move and looks forward to contributing to the team's success.