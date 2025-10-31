Football Senne Lammens Embraces Manchester United Pressure Amid Schmeichel Comparisons Senne Lammens, newly signed by Manchester United, welcomes the pressure of being the club's number one goalkeeper while acknowledging comparisons to Peter Schmeichel. He aims to prove himself and contribute to the team's success in the Premier League. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 31, 2025, 20:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Senne Lammens, the Belgian goalkeeper, recently joined Manchester United from Royal Antwerp. He has already made an impression with three appearances, including a clean sheet against Sunderland. This marked United's first shutout of the season. Lammens has conceded only three goals from 14 shots on target, boasting a save percentage of 78.6%. In contrast, Altay Bayindir, who played earlier in the season, had a save percentage of 54.2%, conceding 11 goals from 24 shots.

During his debut match against Sunderland, fans chanted "Are you Schmeichel in disguise?" in reference to the legendary Peter Schmeichel. Although Lammens did not hear these chants during the game, he acknowledged them later. He expressed his appreciation for such comparisons but remained grounded about his current standing. "I'm not Schmeichel in disguise," he stated. "I am just Senne Lammens, trying to help the team."

Manchester United is currently enjoying a successful run in the Premier League with three consecutive wins. This is their best streak since February 2024 when they achieved four straight victories. Since Matchday 3, only Arsenal has earned more points than United's 15 from five wins and two draws. The team also leads in scoring during this period.

Lammens is aware of the pressure that comes with playing for such a prestigious club but embraces it as part of his role. "Of course, you hear from other people there is a lot of pressure coming here and playing for this team," he told BBC Sport before United's match against Nottingham Forest. "But I welcome that." He appreciates the opportunity to play for a big team and isn't intimidated by expectations.

While Manchester United aims for European qualification in the 2025-26 season, Lammens has set his sights on a longer-term goal at the club. He hopes to have a lasting career at United and eventually be mentioned alongside greats like Schmeichel, Edwin van der Sar, and David de Gea. "I want to have a long career here," he said. "Then, maybe in the end, I can be in the conversation with people like Schmeichel."

Before joining United, Lammens was linked with other clubs as well as World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez. However, he relishes being Manchester United's number one goalkeeper and is determined to prove himself worthy of comparisons to legendary players.