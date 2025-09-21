Luka Doncic Solidifies Status As One Of The Best Players Globally After EuroBasket, Claims Pelinka

Football Lazio Falls To Roma 0-1 In Intense Derby Della Capitale As Players See Red In a tense Derby della Capitale, Roma triumphed over Lazio with a score of 1-0. Lorenzo Pellegrini's goal secured the victory, while Lazio faced two red cards. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 18:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Lorenzo Pellegrini emerged as the hero for Roma in their 1-0 victory over Lazio during the Derby della Capitale at Stadio Olimpico. The match saw Maurizio Sarri's side reduced to nine men after Reda Belahyane and Matteo Guendouzi were sent off late in the game. This win gave Roma local bragging rights in the Italian capital.

Despite Lazio creating better chances in the first 30 minutes, with Pedro and Mattia Zaccagni coming close, it was Roma who scored first. Matias Soule set up Pellegrini for a superb first-time finish past Ivan Provedel in the 38th minute. This goal proved decisive for the Giallorossi.

The Lazio goalkeeper, Ivan Provedel, made crucial saves to deny Devyne Rensch and Angelino. However, Lazio missed a golden opportunity to equalise when Boulaye Dia shot over the bar from a clear position in the 54th minute. Their frustration grew when Belahyane received a straight red card for a high tackle on Manu Kone in the 86th minute.

Roma faced some tense moments during stoppage time. Mile Svilar denied Valentin Castellanos, and Danilo Cataldi hit the post. Despite these scares, Lazio couldn't find an equaliser. After the final whistle, Guendouzi was dismissed for using foul language.

Gian Piero Gasperini achieved a significant milestone by becoming the second-oldest coach to win a Rome derby at 67 years and 238 days. Only Claudio Ranieri was older when he won at 73 years and 77 days. Under Gasperini's guidance, Roma remain unbeaten in their last five league derbies against Lazio.

This victory also marked Roma's 14th clean sheet of 2025, which is more than any other team in Europe's top five leagues this year. Meanwhile, Lazio have endured a challenging start to their Serie A campaign, losing three of their first four matches for only the third time in half a century.

The match highlighted both teams' strengths and weaknesses as they continue their Serie A campaigns. While Roma celebrated their defensive solidity and tactical discipline under Gasperini, Lazio will need to regroup quickly to improve their form moving forward.