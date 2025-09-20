'Asia Cup, ICC can go to Hell': Najam Sethi exposes Mohsin Naqvi and PCB's thoughts after No-Handshake saga

Football Leeds United Secures 3-1 Victory Over Wolves As Calvert-Lewin Scores First Goal
Leeds United achieved a significant 3-1 victory over Wolves, with goals from Calvert-Lewin, Stach, and Okafor. This win marks Leeds' second of the season and elevates them to ninth place in the Premier League.
Published: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Leeds United secured a 3-1 win over Wolves, moving them into the Premier League's top half. Despite Wolves' early lead through Ladislav Krejci, Leeds responded with three goals in the first half. This victory marked their second win of the season, leaving Wolves still without points after five matches.

The match saw Leeds overturn an initial deficit for the first time since March 2022 against Wolves. Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalised with a header from Jayden Bogle's cross. Anton Stach then put Leeds ahead with a remarkable free-kick before assisting Noah Okafor's goal just before halftime.

Stach's performance was notable as he scored Leeds' first direct free-kick away goal since Ian Harte in 2003. His contribution was pivotal in securing this comeback victory, showcasing his ability to both score and assist crucial goals.

Despite a promising start, Wolves couldn't maintain their lead. Krejci's goal from Fer Lopez's pass gave them hope, but they failed to capitalise further. Substitute Marshall Munetsi tested Leeds' goalkeeper Karl Darlow twice after the break, but Darlow kept his team ahead.

This defeat leaves Wolves at the bottom of the table with no points from five games under Vitor Pereira's management. Their inability to hold onto leads has been a recurring issue this season.

Historic Achievement for Leeds

This match was significant for Leeds as it marked only their third instance of leading by two or more goals at halftime after conceding first. The last occurrence was against Wimbledon in March 2000. Additionally, three players—Calvert-Lewin, Stach, and Okafor—scored their first Premier League goals for Leeds in this game.

The victory propels Leeds to ninth place with seven points. Daniel Farke's team demonstrated resilience and attacking prowess, which could be crucial as they aim for higher league positions this season.