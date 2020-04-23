Football
Coronavirus: Leeds to rename Elland Road stand in Norman Hunter tribute

By Russell Greaves

Leeds, April 23: Leeds United are to rename a stand at Elland Road in honour of the late Norman Hunter.

The Championship club announced the news on Thursday (April 23), just under a week after the 76-year-old died after succumbing to coronavirus.

Hunter made 726 appearances for Leeds over a 14-year career with the club, proving integral to their success under Don Revie.

His wife Sue told the club's official website: "As a family we are touched by the club's decision to name the South Stand after Norman and we would like to take this opportunity to thank the supporters of the club and the game in general for the amazing messages of sympathy we have received in recent days.

"Finally, once again we would also like to thank all the doctors and nurses and everyone in the NHS who supported Norman too."

Hunter won two First Division titles, the League Cup and the FA Cup. He was a part of Leeds' Inter-Cities Fairs Cup-winning sides in 1968 and 1971 and tasted defeat in the final of the European Cup in 1975, having lost at the same stage of the European Cup Winners' Cup two years earlier.

A part of England's World Cup-winning squad in 1966, Hunter won 28 caps for his country, scoring two goals.

Story first published: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 13:20 [IST]
